Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-GARLAND

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 21

21 de Junio de 2022

U.S. Attorney General meets with his Ukraine counterpart

Start: 21 Jun 2022 13:08 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2022 14:08 GMT

MEDYKA, UKRAINE - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will meet Ukraine’s prosecutor general to discuss the prosecution of war crimes committed during the war.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Tras su separación de Shakira, Piqué fue fotografiado junto a una misteriosa mujer

LCDLF2: Niurka rompió en llanto tras su eliminación y su reacción desató memes

Elon Musk detalló los tres “asuntos sin resolver” que demoran la compra de Twitter

El ministro de Defensa de Ecuador dijo que “la democracia está en serio riesgo” por las protestas contra el gobierno de Lasso

