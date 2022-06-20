COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY YOGA-DAY/INDIA-MODI

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 20

20 de Junio de 2022

Indian PM Modi performs Yoga to mark International Yoga Day

Start: 21 Jun 2022 00:15 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2022 01:15 GMT

KARNATAKA, INDIA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads hundreds to perform Yoga in the front lawns of Mysore Palace in southern India to mark the International Day of Yoga.

SCHEDULE:

0030GMT - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use India

DIGITAL: No use India

Source: DD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

