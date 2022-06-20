COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 20

20 de Junio de 2022

U.S. House panel public hearing on Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot

Start: 21 Jun 2022 16:45 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2022 17:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. House of Representatives' select committee on the Jan. 6, 2021 holds public hearings on the assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ONE TIME LIVE USE OF USER GENERATED CONTENT [UGC] VIDEO AND THIRD-PARTY VIDEO. NO USE IN EDITS OF USER GENERATED CONTENT [UGC] VIDEO AND THIRD-PARTY VIDEO

DIGITAL: ONE TIME LIVE USE OF USER GENERATED CONTENT [UGC] VIDEO AND THIRD-PARTY VIDEO. NO USE IN EDITS OF USER GENERATED CONTENT [UGC] VIDEO AND THIRD-PARTY VIDEO

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

