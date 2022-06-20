COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/AUCTION-MURATOV

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 20

20 de Junio de 2022

Russian Nobel Peace laureate to auction medal to benefit Ukraine

Start: 20 Jun 2022 23:00 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2022 00:00 GMT

NEW YORK CITY, NY - The Russian co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, Dmitry Muratov, to auction his medal to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

SCHEDULE:

2300GMT - start of auction

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Los memes que dejó el nuevo escudo de Cruz Azul

Los memes que dejó el nuevo escudo de Cruz Azul

Marcelo Bielsa admitió que está cerca de volver a dirigir al Athletic Bilbao: analizó 90 partidos antes de tomar una decisión

Samuel Eto’o fue condenado en España a 22 meses de prisión

Un jugador de Polonia fue excluido de su selección por jugar en Rusia y se perderá el Mundial de Qatar

Dibu Martínez defendió la técnica del arquero bailarín que atajó el penal que clasificó a Australia al Mundial de Qatar

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Día del padre: influencer se viraliza tras regalarle 50 mil pesos a su papá

Día del padre: influencer se viraliza tras regalarle 50 mil pesos a su papá

Fernando Santana, viudo de Hiromi, anunció que se convertirá en padre: “Haré mi mejor esfuerzo para ser ejemplar”

A 14 años de la tragedia New’s Divine: “Salida de emergencia” el controversial episodio de La Rosa de Guadalupe

Las razones que orillaron a Alan Tacher a dejar Televisa: “Nunca más en tu vida te vuelvas a parar en esta empresa”

Estos son los sencillos que están de moda hoy en Apple Colombia

TENDENCIAS

Discord lanza nueva función para la moderación de las comunidades

Discord lanza nueva función para la moderación de las comunidades

Twitch: top 5 para hacer las mejores transmisiones

Por qué el nuevo auto del diseñador Pagani es un homenaje a un clásico de Le Mans

Tesla ya no será el líder en la producción de autos eléctricos para 2024

Cuál es la clave para evitar que la actividad física en exceso dañe la salud

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Cayó ex empleado de la Fiscalía de Baja California intentando introducir metanfetamina a EEUU

Cayó ex empleado de la Fiscalía de Baja California intentando introducir metanfetamina a EEUU

Robledo dice que Petro podría llegar tener mayorías en el Congreso

Asociación Colombiana de Agencias de Viajes y Turismo confirma apoyo a Gustavo Petro como presidente electo

Abogado de Pedro Castillo cuestiona la labor de la Comisión de Fiscalización del Congreso

Los jefes negociadores del chavismo y la oposición venezolana participarán en un foro sobre mediación de conflictos en Noruega