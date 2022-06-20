ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/AUCTION-MURATOV

Russian Nobel Peace laureate to auction medal to benefit Ukraine
Start: 20 Jun 2022 23:00 GMT
End: 21 Jun 2022 00:00 GMT
NEW YORK CITY, NY - The Russian co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, Dmitry Muratov, to auction his medal to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.
