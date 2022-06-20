COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-POLITICS/SCHOLZ

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 20

20 de Junio de 2022

German Chancellor Scholz speaks at the Day of Industry

Start: 21 Jun 2022 09:15 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a speech at the Day of Industry conference organized by the German Federation of Industry (BDI).

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - Scholz speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

