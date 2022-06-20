ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/GERMANY

Scholz hosts G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle

Start: 26 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THERE IS A SCHEDULE BLEOW WITHOUT TIMINGS AND ALSO WHAT WILL AND WON'T BE AVAILABLE LIVE IS STILL BEING CONFIRMED - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

KRUEN, GERMANY - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts the G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle, the same venue his predecessor Angela Merkel chose in 2015.

SCHEDULE (no timings so far):

- Arrival of G7 leaders at Munich airport

- Scholz receives G7 leaders at Elmau castle, venue of summit

- G7 leaders walk to "retreat"

- G7 working session

- G7 leaders walk to venue of family photo, followed by family photo

- working dinner

