ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/GERMANY

Scholz hosts G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle
Start: 26 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 26 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THERE IS A SCHEDULE BLEOW WITHOUT TIMINGS AND ALSO WHAT WILL AND WON'T BE AVAILABLE LIVE IS STILL BEING CONFIRMED - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES
==
KRUEN, GERMANY - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts the G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle, the same venue his predecessor Angela Merkel chose in 2015.
SCHEDULE (no timings so far):
- Arrival of G7 leaders at Munich airport
- Scholz receives G7 leaders at Elmau castle, venue of summit
- G7 leaders walk to "retreat"
- G7 working session
- G7 leaders walk to venue of family photo, followed by family photo
- working dinner
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE GERMANY, AUSTRIA, SWITZERLAND
DIGITAL: NO USE GERMANY, AUSTRIA, SWITZERLAND
Source: Host Broadcaster Pool
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com