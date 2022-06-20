ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/GERMANY -- TIMINGS TBC

Scholz hosts G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle

Start: 27 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 27 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

KRUEN, GERMANY - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts the G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle, the same venue his predecessor Angela Merkel chose in 2015.

SCHEDULE (no timings so far):

- Scholz welcomes "Outreach" guests to the G7, the leaders of India, Indonesia, South Africa and Senegal

- G7 and "Outreach" guests working session chaired by Scholz

- G7 and "Outreach" family photo

