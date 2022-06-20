ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/GERMANY -- TIMINGS TBC

Scholz hosts G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle
Start: 27 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 27 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THERE IS A SCHEDULE BLEOW WITHOUT TIMINGS AND ALSO WHAT WILL AND WON'T BE AVAILABLE LIVE IS STILL BEING CONFIRMED - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES
==
KRUEN, GERMANY - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts the G7 summit at Bavaria's secluded Schloss Elmau castle, the same venue his predecessor Angela Merkel chose in 2015.
SCHEDULE (no timings so far):
- Scholz welcomes "Outreach" guests to the G7, the leaders of India, Indonesia, South Africa and Senegal
- G7 and "Outreach" guests working session chaired by Scholz
- G7 and "Outreach" family photo
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE GERMANY, AUSTRIA, SWITZERLAND
DIGITAL: NO USE GERMANY, AUSTRIA, SWITZERLAND
Source: Host Broadcaster Pool
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com