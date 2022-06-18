COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 18 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-- 5829-USA-BIDEN-CHURCH

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 18

18 de Junio de 2022

Biden jumps to show the world he's okay after fall from bike

Start: 18 Jun 2022 21:50 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2022 21:51 GMT

REHOBOTH BEACH, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Joe Biden did a series of hops whilst emerging from attending service at St Edmond's Catholic Church to demonstrate that he felt better after falling from his bike earlier in the day.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Ya me voy de la selección”: la confesión de Neymar que sorprendió a una de las figuras de Brasil

“Ya me voy de la selección”: la confesión de Neymar que sorprendió a una de las figuras de Brasil

Checo Pérez arrancará en el lugar 13 del GP de Canadá; quedó fuera de la Q2 por un duro choque

En fotos: CDMX logró el Récord Guinness de la Clase Masiva de Box en el Zócalo

Alarmante informe de FIFA: al menos la mitad de los futbolistas sufre abuso en las redes sociales

Chivas vs Atlas y América vs Pumas, dónde y a qué hora ver los clásicos tapatío y capitalino de pretemporada

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Época de Oro: Marina Camacho, la actriz que fue asesinada por sus vecinos

Época de Oro: Marina Camacho, la actriz que fue asesinada por sus vecinos

Ezra Miller, estrella de “The Flash”, podría salir de Warner Bros. tras múltiples escándalos

Joven recreó sombrero de nachos de ‘Mi Villano Favorito 2’ y la viralizaron: “Siempre quise eso”

El saludo de Paul McCartney en Instagram por sus 80 años

“Puro choro para tener rating”: Gustavo Adolfo Infante arremetió contra Lolita Cortés y Toñita por su pelea

TENDENCIAS

El revolucionario motor eléctrico que ahora es propiedad de una de las marcas de autos más grandes del mundo

El revolucionario motor eléctrico que ahora es propiedad de una de las marcas de autos más grandes del mundo

Buzz Lightyear: la nueva tecnología para Imax durante su realización

Aplicaciones de recetas de cocina para celebrar el día de la gastronomía sostenible

Baby Shark anuncia segunda colección de NFTs y Bill Gates critica estas inversiones

Qué se puede hacer con el puerto USB del router del Wifi

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

¿Cómo los gatos aprovechan al máximo el efecto de la hierba gatera?

¿Cómo los gatos aprovechan al máximo el efecto de la hierba gatera?

Mientras Falcao es ofrecido al fútbol mexicano, en Mónaco lo homenajearon con motivo del cumpleaños 76 de Millonarios

“Ya me voy de la selección”: la confesión de Neymar que sorprendió a una de las figuras de Brasil

Uruguay afirmó que actuó en el marco del derecho cuando vetó al avión venezolano-iraní

Época de Oro: Marina Camacho, la actriz que fue asesinada por sus vecinos