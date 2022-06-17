ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Trump headlines event in Memphis

Start: 18 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

MEMPHIS, TN - Former U.S. President Donald Trump headlines "American Freedom Tour" event in Memphis, Tennessee.

SCHEDULE:

TBD

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com