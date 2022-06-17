ADVISORY TRADE-WTO/ --TIME TBC

WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva

Start: 17 Jun 2022 03:00 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Ministers from the WTO's 164 member states set to gather in Geneva to negotiate global trade deals across a range of sectors including fisheries, agriculture and health.

The director-general of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, briefs media after the end of the Ministerial Conference where ministers from the WTO's 164 member states gathered in Geneva to negotiate global trade deals across a range of sectors including fisheries, agriculture and health. The U.S.trade representative Katherine Tai and European Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovski will also give a press conference.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Briefings due to start

TIME TBC - Media briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: WTO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com