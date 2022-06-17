ADVISORY TRADE-WTO/ --TIME TBC

WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva
Start: 17 Jun 2022 03:00 GMT
End: 17 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - Ministers from the WTO's 164 member states set to gather in Geneva to negotiate global trade deals across a range of sectors including fisheries, agriculture and health.
The director-general of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, briefs media after the end of the Ministerial Conference where ministers from the WTO's 164 member states gathered in Geneva to negotiate global trade deals across a range of sectors including fisheries, agriculture and health. The U.S.trade representative Katherine Tai and European Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovski will also give a press conference.
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
