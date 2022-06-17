COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY RUSSIA-FORUM/PUTIN

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 17

17 de Junio de 2022

Putin speaks at St Petersburg International Economic Forum

Start: 17 Jun 2022 15:55 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2022 16:23 GMT

SAINT PETERSBURG - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The annual forum is being held for the 25th time and takes place between June 15-18.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - session starts

TIME TBC - Putin speaks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: KREMLIN POOL / RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Checo Pérez reveló su intención por alejarse de la Fórmula 1

Checo Pérez reveló su intención por alejarse de la Fórmula 1

París Saint Germain inició gestiones por un tapado ante la inminente salida de Pochettino: quién es Christophe Galtier

José Luis Chilavert anunció que será candidato a presidente de Paraguay en 2023

El divertido cuestionario personal a Florentino Pérez que reveló algunos secretos de su vida privada

A cuatro años del histórico triunfo de México sobre Alemania en la Copa del Mundo de Rusia 2018

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Pati Chapoy deseó que Alex Lora falleciera frente las cámaras de “Ventaneando”

Pati Chapoy deseó que Alex Lora falleciera frente las cámaras de “Ventaneando”

Murió el actor francés Jean-Louis Trintignant a los 91 años

Rubí de ‘La Academia’ respondió a comparaciones con Jolette: “No soy la mejor, pero quiero aprender”

Lupe Esparza ofreció disculpas a Christian Nodal por no creer en su carrera: “Me equivoqué”

LCDLF2: piden expulsión de Niurka tras desplante a Ivonne Montero y encontronazos con sus compañeros

TENDENCIAS

Consejos para tener éxito con negocios de e-commerce durante el Día Sin IVA en Colombia

Consejos para tener éxito con negocios de e-commerce durante el Día Sin IVA en Colombia

Viruela del mono en Argentina: un caso confirmado no viajó al exterior e investigan si hubo transmisión local

Identificaron más de 1.000 genes asociados al desarrollo del COVID grave

Dormir poco engorda: qué rutinas evitar y cuáles son las claves para un sueño reparador

Cómo cuidar la batería del computador portátil

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Palabras bonitas para dedicar a papá por el Día del Padre

Palabras bonitas para dedicar a papá por el Día del Padre

AMLO dice que sí ha cumplido con sus compromisos pero solicitó “que le digan cuál no”

Paul Auster habló de la guerra de Ucrania al recibir el título de doctor honoris causa en Madrid

Conferencia de prensa de Juan Carlos Oblitas EN VIVO desde la Videna

Estados Unidos sancionó a una empresa minera estatal nicaragüense y a un funcionario del régimen de Daniel Ortega