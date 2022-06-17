ADVISORY GUINNESS-RECORD/MEXICO-BOXING CLASS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Boxing class in Zocalo Square attempts Guinness Record
Start: 18 Jun 2022 13:00 GMT
End: 18 Jun 2022 14:00 GMT
MEXICO CITY - Mexico City's government promotes a massive boxing class at the Zocalo square to achieve a Guinness Record as the largest boxing lesson and to promote physical activity.
SCHEDULE:
1500GMT approx. - Record breaking announcement expected
