ADVISORY GUINNESS-RECORD/MEXICO-BOXING CLASS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Boxing class in Zocalo Square attempts Guinness Record

Start: 18 Jun 2022 13:00 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2022 14:00 GMT

MEXICO CITY - Mexico City's government promotes a massive boxing class at the Zocalo square to achieve a Guinness Record as the largest boxing lesson and to promote physical activity.

