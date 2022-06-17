COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY COLOMBIA-ELECTION/PETRO -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERS

JUN 17

17 de Junio de 2022

Presidential candidate Gustavo Petro casts his vote

Start: 19 Jun 2022 12:45 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2022 13:45 GMT

BOGOTA - Candidate Gustavo Petro casts his vote in the second round of presidential elections at the presidential elections in Colombia.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT (approx) - Petro casts his vote

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Colombia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

