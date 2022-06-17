ADVISORY BRITAIN-ASSANGE/USA-FAMILY

Assange family members react to impending extradition
Start: 17 Jun 2022 16:30 GMT
End: 17 Jun 2022 17:30 GMT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA - Julian Assange’s father and brother -- John Shipton and Gabriel Shipton -- will hold a press conference today in front of the British Consulate to respond to the decision from UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to extradite Assange to the United States.
