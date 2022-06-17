COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-ASSANGE/USA-FAMILY

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 17

17 de Junio de 2022

Assange family members react to impending extradition

Start: 17 Jun 2022 16:30 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2022 17:30 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA - Julian Assange’s father and brother -- John Shipton and Gabriel Shipton -- will hold a press conference today in front of the British Consulate to respond to the decision from UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to extradite Assange to the United States.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

París Saint Germain inició gestiones por un tapado ante la inminente salida de Pochettino: quién es Christophe Galtier

París Saint Germain inició gestiones por un tapado ante la inminente salida de Pochettino: quién es Christophe Galtier

José Luis Chilavert anunció que será candidato a presidente de Paraguay en 2023

El divertido cuestionario personal a Florentino Pérez que reveló algunos secretos de su vida privada

A cuatro años del histórico triunfo de México sobre Alemania en la Copa del Mundo de Rusia 2018

Del paseo en yate al evento con celebrities: las vacaciones de Paulo Dybala y Oriana Sabatini en Miami

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió el actor francés Jean-Louis Trintignant a los 91 años

Murió el actor francés Jean-Louis Trintignant a los 91 años

Rubí de ‘La Academia’ respondió a comparaciones con Jolette: “No soy la mejor, pero quiero aprender”

Lupe Esparza ofreció disculpas a Christian Nodal por no creer en su carrera: “Me equivoqué”

LCDLF2: piden expulsión de Niurka tras desplante a Ivonne Montero y encontronazos con sus compañeros

De una ruptura a anillos de promesa: la romántica historia detrás de la pareja virtual que no se reconoció en el Aeropuerto de Guadalajara

TENDENCIAS

Consejos para tener éxito con negocios de e-commerce durante el Día Sin IVA en Colombia

Consejos para tener éxito con negocios de e-commerce durante el Día Sin IVA en Colombia

Viruela del mono en Argentina: un caso confirmado no viajó al exterior e investigan si hubo transmisión local

Identificaron más de 1.000 genes asociados al desarrollo del COVID grave

Dormir poco engorda: qué rutinas evitar y cuáles son las claves para un sueño reparador

Cómo cuidar la batería del computador portátil

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Restaurantes incrementarán sus ventas en 30% por el Día del Padre

Restaurantes incrementarán sus ventas en 30% por el Día del Padre

Juan Silva: oficio sobre impedimento de salida consignó su nombre de forma equivocada

Ecuador: acusan a un hacker español de atacar al legislador que investiga la corrupción en el gobierno de Rafael Correa

Frío en Lima: ¿Cómo se encuentra el clima en la capital hoy?

Incontenible ola de violencia en Michoacán: 45 asesinatos en seis días