ADVISORY BELGIUM-CONGO/LUMUMBA

Belgium hands over remains of Congolese independence hero
Start: 20 Jun 2022 07:35 GMT
End: 20 Jun 2022 10:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - Belgium and the Democratic Republic of the Congo hold a ceremony in Brussels where the remains of the African country's first prime minister Patrice Emery Lumumba are symbolically handed over to the murdered leader's children and to an official delegation.
SCHEDULE:
0750GMT Arrival of the family of Patrice Emery Lumumba
0800GMT Ceremony where Belgian prosecutor hands over case containing tooth to Lumumba's family
0840GMT Arrival of the Belgian and Congolese official delegations
0845GMT Arrival of the Congolese authorities, welcomed by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo
0845GMT Placement in coffin
0850GMT Congolese authorities and De Croo greet Lumumba's family
0855GMT Coffin is carried from Salon des Dames to Hall of Mirrors, followed by family, DRC authorities and De Croo
0900-0945GMT Official ceremony in the Hall of Mirrors:
- Speeches (Belgium, DRC and family representative)
- Musical performance
0945GMT Coffin is carried to the main courtyard, followed by family and Belgian and Congolese authorities
0950GMT Ceremony outside, coffin is placed in centre of courtyard. National anthems played by the Royal Music of the Guides
1000GMT End of ceremony, departure of the hearse
