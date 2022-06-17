ADVISORY BELGIUM-CONGO/LUMUMBA

Belgium hands over remains of Congolese independence hero

BRUSSELS - Belgium and the Democratic Republic of the Congo hold a ceremony in Brussels where the remains of the African country's first prime minister Patrice Emery Lumumba are symbolically handed over to the murdered leader's children and to an official delegation.

SCHEDULE:

0750GMT Arrival of the family of Patrice Emery Lumumba

0800GMT Ceremony where Belgian prosecutor hands over case containing tooth to Lumumba's family

0840GMT Arrival of the Belgian and Congolese official delegations

0845GMT Arrival of the Congolese authorities, welcomed by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo

0845GMT Placement in coffin

0850GMT Congolese authorities and De Croo greet Lumumba's family

0855GMT Coffin is carried from Salon des Dames to Hall of Mirrors, followed by family, DRC authorities and De Croo

0900-0945GMT Official ceremony in the Hall of Mirrors:

- Speeches (Belgium, DRC and family representative)

- Musical performance

0945GMT Coffin is carried to the main courtyard, followed by family and Belgian and Congolese authorities

0950GMT Ceremony outside, coffin is placed in centre of courtyard. National anthems played by the Royal Music of the Guides

1000GMT End of ceremony, departure of the hearse

