ADVISORY 0700GMT FRANCE-ELECTION/VOTING-MELENCHON-MACRON

France heads to the polls in French parliamentary elections
Start: 19 Jun 2022 06:45 GMT
End: 19 Jun 2022 10:00 GMT
PARIS - Parisians, Left coalition leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and French President Emmanuel Macron vote in French parliamentary elections.
SCHEDULE:
0600GMT polls open
0900GMT approx left coalition leader Jean-Luc Melenchon votes
0900GMT far-right candidate Marine Le Pen votes (not available live / please monitor for an edit)
From 1000GMT President Emmanuel Macron votes
1800GMT polls close, reactions
