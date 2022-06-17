COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY 0700GMT FRANCE-ELECTION/VOTING-MELENCHON-MACRON

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 17

17 de Junio de 2022

France heads to the polls in French parliamentary elections

Start: 19 Jun 2022 06:45 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2022 10:00 GMT

PARIS - Parisians, Left coalition leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and French President Emmanuel Macron vote in French parliamentary elections.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT polls open

0900GMT approx left coalition leader Jean-Luc Melenchon votes

0900GMT far-right candidate Marine Le Pen votes (not available live / please monitor for an edit)

From 1000GMT President Emmanuel Macron votes

1800GMT polls close, reactions

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

