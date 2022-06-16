ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 16 de Junio de 2022
REUTERS

JUN 16

16 de Junio de 2022

Day three of Capitol riot public hearings to focus on Pence

Start: 16 Jun 2022 16:45 GMT

End: 16 Jun 2022 17:45 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. House of Representatives' select committee on the Jan. 6, 2021 holds public hearings on the assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters.

Reuters

The Country Club: los secretos de la cancha más exigente para los golfistas en el Abierto de los Estados Unidos

Diego Luna presentó cortometraje “Agua” en el FIC Guadalajara para crear consciencia sobre crisis hídrica

Los 4 pasos para crear una reputación profesional y mantenerla en el tiempo

Rapearon para que les hicieran un descuento en pollo frito y se hicieron virales en Tik Tok

