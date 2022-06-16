ADVISORY TRADE-WTO/PRESSER --POSSIBLE ONLY

Briefings on closing day of WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva
Start: 16 Jun 2022 13:45 GMT
End: 16 Jun 2022 14:45 GMT
GENEVA - The director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala brief media after the end of the Ministerial Conference where ministers from the WTO's 164 member states gathered in Geneva to negotiate global trade deals across a range of sectors including fisheries, agriculture and health. The U.S.trade representative Katherine Tai and European Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovski will also give a press conference.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT - Briefings due to start
Please note, there might be a delay.
