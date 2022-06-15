ADVISORY BRITAIN-IMMIGRATION/RWANDA-PATEL

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 15 de Junio de 2022
REUTERS

JUN 15

15 de Junio de 2022

Priti Patel makes statement after UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded

Start: 15 Jun 2022 11:35 GMT

End: 15 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Home Secretary Priti Patel expected to make statement in parliament after UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: (Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU)

DIGITAL: (Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU)

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

