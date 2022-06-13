COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 13 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UN-RIGHTS/ISRAEL

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 13

13 de Junio de 2022

UN experts brief human rights Council on situation in Palestinian territory

Start: 13 Jun 2022 12:45 GMT

End: 13 Jun 2022 13:45 GMT

GENEVA - Experts of the commission of inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian territory will brief the UN human rights Council.

SCHEDULE

1300GMT - Briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS OR UNTV TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El banderazo de los hinchas de Perú en Qatar, desde adentro: los detalles de la noche en que Doha vivió su primera gran fiesta mundialista

El banderazo de los hinchas de Perú en Qatar, desde adentro: los detalles de la noche en que Doha vivió su primera gran fiesta mundialista

Christian Horner explicó por qué no quiere que Checo Pérez compita con Verstappen

La llamativa posición de Orsini, los refuerzos que buscará Boca y ¿la cábala? que le descubrieron: 5 frases de Battaglia tras la derrota ante Central Córdoba

Locura en Santiago del Estero: los hinchas invadieron el campo de juego y se llevaron las camisetas de varios jugadores de Boca Juniors

Así recibió Juan Manuel Márquez su ingreso al salón de la fama: “Es de todos los mexicanos”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La Academia 20 años: estos fueron los mejores memes del estreno, alumnos, jueces y producción

La Academia 20 años: estos fueron los mejores memes del estreno, alumnos, jueces y producción

Premios Tony 2022: todos los ganadores de las mejores obras de Broadway

La Academia 20 años: Los crudos comentarios de los críticos en el arranque del reality show

Carolina Ramírez íntima: secretos y proyectos de la protagonista de “La Reina del Flow”, la serie furor de Netflix

OV7: Tras contagio de Érika Zaba, destaparon el positivo a COVID-19 de otro integrante

TENDENCIAS

No apto para principiantes: cinco ejercicios para ponerse en forma

No apto para principiantes: cinco ejercicios para ponerse en forma

Dormir en pareja reduce el estrés y genera un descanso de mayor calidad, según la ciencia

Cómo distinguir los síntomas del resfrío, la gripe y el COVID

Las 7 aplicaciones que todo usuario debe tener si va a viajar

Descubren cómo tratamientos con hormonas femeninas pueden evitar cuadros graves de COVID-19

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“Titus Pejus Guayaberus”: Víctor Trujillo se burló de la foto de AMLO en Oaxaca

“Titus Pejus Guayaberus”: Víctor Trujillo se burló de la foto de AMLO en Oaxaca

Invasión rusa EN VIVO: las bajas de Ucrania aumentaron mientras la guerra se centra en el Donbás

PRD exigió que se investigue el ataque a balazos contra su Secretario Técnico en Sinaloa

Además de armas, Ucrania también espera la llegada de prótesis para heridos de guerra

Los rusos mantienen rodeados a los ucranianianos en Severodonetsk