ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-NORDICS-KULTARANTA TALKS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Stoltenberg joins Niinisto at the "Kultaranta Talks"
Start: 12 Jun 2022 15:10 GMT
End: 12 Jun 2022 16:10 GMT
NAANTALI - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg joins Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the annual "Kultaranta Talks" to exchange thoughts between leaders on changes in the Nordic security environment and NATO's possible expansion in the region as Finland and Sweden eye memberships in the Western military alliance.
SCHEDULE:
1525GMT - Kultaranta Talks start
