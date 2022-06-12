COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 12 de Junio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY AWARDS-TONY AWARDS/

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 12

12 de Junio de 2022

2022 Tony Awards: Red Carpet Live

Start: 12 Jun 2022 21:00 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2022 22:50 GMT

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA - The best of Broadway is honored and celebrated at the 75th Tony Awards.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must courtesy Tony Award Productions in accompanying text

DIGITAL: Must courtesy Tony Award Productions in accompanying text

Source: TONY AWARD PRODUCTIONS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Un boxeador intentó morderle la oreja a su rival en pleno combate: "Estaba tratando de hacerme pasar por Mike Tyson"

Karol G y Anahí cantaron "Sálvame", logrando cumplir el sueño de todos los fans

La deconstrucción llegó también al trato con los animales

Un boxeador intentó morderle la oreja a su rival en pleno combate: "Estaba tratando de hacerme pasar por Mike Tyson"

