ADVISORY AWARDS-TONY AWARDS/

2022 Tony Awards: Red Carpet Live

Start: 12 Jun 2022 21:00 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2022 22:50 GMT

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA - The best of Broadway is honored and celebrated at the 75th Tony Awards.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must courtesy Tony Award Productions in accompanying text

DIGITAL: Must courtesy Tony Award Productions in accompanying text

Source: TONY AWARD PRODUCTIONS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com