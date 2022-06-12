ADVISORY AWARDS-TONY AWARDS/

2022 Tony Awards: Red Carpet Live
Start: 12 Jun 2022 21:00 GMT
End: 12 Jun 2022 22:50 GMT
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA - The best of Broadway is honored and celebrated at the 75th Tony Awards.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Must courtesy Tony Award Productions in accompanying text
DIGITAL: Must courtesy Tony Award Productions in accompanying text
Source: TONY AWARD PRODUCTIONS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: Natural / English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com