Domingo 12 de Junio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY ASIA-SECURITY/AUSTRALIA

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 12

12 de Junio de 2022

Australian Defence Minister Marles holds a news conference

Start: 12 Jun 2022 05:30 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2022 06:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO TECHNICAL REASONS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

SINGAPORE - Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles holds a news conference on the sidelines of the Shangri La dialogue Asia Security forum in Singapore.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Singapore

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

