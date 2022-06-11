ADVISORY ASIA-SECURITY/MYANMAR

Myanmar: Finding A Way Forward at the Shangri-La Dialogue

Start: 11 Jun 2022 09:03 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2022 10:35 GMT

SINGAPORE - Special panel sessions on the first day of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit in Singapore on Myanmar: Finding A Way Forward.

SCHEDULE:

0900-1030GMT

Session 2: Myanmar: Finding A Way Forward:

SPEAKERS:

Aaron Connelly, Senior Fellow, Southeast Asian Politics and Foreign Policy, IISS-Asia

Dr Noeleen Heyzer, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar, United Nations

Dato' Sri Saifuddin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia

Pornpimol Kanchanalak, Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Myanmar, Thailand

Derek Chollet, Counselor of the Department, US Department of State

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: IISS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Singapore

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com