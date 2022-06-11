COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 11 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ASIA-SECURITY/MYANMAR

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 11

11 de Junio de 2022

Myanmar: Finding A Way Forward at the Shangri-La Dialogue

Start: 11 Jun 2022 09:03 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2022 10:35 GMT

SINGAPORE - Special panel sessions on the first day of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit in Singapore on Myanmar: Finding A Way Forward.

SCHEDULE:

0900-1030GMT

Session 2: Myanmar: Finding A Way Forward:

SPEAKERS:

Aaron Connelly, Senior Fellow, Southeast Asian Politics and Foreign Policy, IISS-Asia

Dr Noeleen Heyzer, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar, United Nations

Dato' Sri Saifuddin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia

Pornpimol Kanchanalak, Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Myanmar, Thailand

Derek Chollet, Counselor of the Department, US Department of State

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: IISS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Singapore

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Marcelo Flores debe destacar en el Arsenal absoluto antes de pensar en Qatar 2022: Tata Martino

Marcelo Flores debe destacar en el Arsenal absoluto antes de pensar en Qatar 2022: Tata Martino

Qué fue del boxeador al que Canelo Álvarez casi deja en el retiro por una triple fractura en la cuenca del ojo

Los mates de Messi, las cábalas de la selección argentina y cómo tiene agendada a Tini Stoessel: las confesiones de Rodrigo de Paul

“Es el marketing que le han hecho”: Zurdo Ramírez arremetió contra la popularidad de Canelo

“Salvajismo”: Faitelson y Heriberto Murrieta chocaron tras suspensión de corrida de toros en Plaza México

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los secretos de Cillian Murphy: la vez que casi fue Batman y por qué no lo querían en “Peaky Blinders”

Los secretos de Cillian Murphy: la vez que casi fue Batman y por qué no lo querían en “Peaky Blinders”

Valentina Berger, la argentina nominada a dos Tony revela los secretos de Broadway: presupuestos millonarios y obras con dos décadas en cartel

Survivor México: quiénes son todos los participantes de la tercera temporada

Antes de Justin Bieber, su esposa Hailey sufrió con un lado de su cara “caído” por un coágulo

Qué es el síndrome de Ramsay Hunt, el padecimiento de Justin Bieber

TENDENCIAS

Día mundial del gin: la estrella de las barras y sus mil caras

Día mundial del gin: la estrella de las barras y sus mil caras

COVID, viruela del mono y hepatitis aguda infantil: ¿los virus aumentaron su poder de contagio?

Cáncer de Próstata: la enfermedad silenciosa que afecta a 1 de cada 8 hombres a lo largo de su vida

Confirmaron el tercer caso de viruela símica en Argentina

Estafas en WhatsApp: una modalidad en la que miles siguen cayendo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Matías Lazo: “Lo más importante es la seriedad que le ponemos a cada entrenamiento para salir con responsabilidad a los partidos”

Matías Lazo: “Lo más importante es la seriedad que le ponemos a cada entrenamiento para salir con responsabilidad a los partidos”

Incautaron en Honduras propiedades del ex director policial extraditado a Estados Unidos por narcotráfico

Valentina, de 11 años, se quitó la vida tras sufrir bullying en escuela de Coahuila

Estados Unidos denunció que China suministra peligrosa tecnología a Irán

La culpa no es de la vaca: ensayo fotográfico desde Cuba