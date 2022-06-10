COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 10 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-GUNS/PROTESTS-WASHINGTON

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 10

10 de Junio de 2022

Gun control advocates protest against gun violence in Washington

Start: 11 Jun 2022 14:00 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2022 15:00 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - March For Our Lives, a youth-led movement against gun violence formed after the Parkland school shooting, stages a protest in response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

SCHEDULE:

1400 GMT -- Start of rally at Washington Monument. Then march to Capitol.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Gustavo del Prete reveló por qué prefirió jugar en Pumas que en la MLS

Gustavo del Prete reveló por qué prefirió jugar en Pumas que en la MLS

Brad Pitt y su historia menos conocida: cuando fue descartado como jugador de básquet, armó su propio equipo y le puso Rechazados

El día que Helmut Marko descartó a Pato O’Ward de Red Bull tras cinco meses en el programa

La broma escatológica de Mike Tyson cuando le preguntaron qué gusto tenía la oreja de Evander Holyfield

Álvaro Morales explotó contra la producción de ESPN durante un programa en vivo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

San Pascualito Rey: todo lo que debes saber para su concierto en el Teatro Metropólitan

San Pascualito Rey: todo lo que debes saber para su concierto en el Teatro Metropólitan

El festejo de Emily Ratajkowski en Tulum, el día de playa de Leo DiCaprio y Al Pacino en Malibú: celebrities en un click

El encanto de Dua Lipa, la versatilidad de Gorillaz y la presencia argentina en Primavera Sound 2022

Luis Fonsi, íntimo: “Ya tengo 23 años de carrera, pero no me siento viejo”

El momento en que Jason Alexander, ex esposo de Britney Spears, irrumpió en su boda con Sam Asghari

TENDENCIAS

Cómo tener mejores sueños: 5 consejos imperdibles para alcanzar un buen descanso

Cómo tener mejores sueños: 5 consejos imperdibles para alcanzar un buen descanso

142 años de la Cruz Roja Argentina: así trabaja hoy la más destacada organización humanitaria

Audiolibros toman fuerza ante los podcast en Spotify

Cómo usan las empresas la realidad aumentada para vender

Los humanos podrían transmitir la viruela del mono a animales que habitan fuera de África

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El comité que investiga el asalto al Capitolio reveló sus primeras conclusiones

El comité que investiga el asalto al Capitolio reveló sus primeras conclusiones

Brasil pidió a México resolver con “urgencia” permisos migratorios digitales

El camino de la Ley General de Movilidad y Seguridad Vial lo construimos en colectivo

Los poderosos políticos vinculados a Naasón García, el líder de la Luz del Mundo culpable de abuso sexual de menores

En Inglaterra aseguran que Vladimir Putin recibió “asistencia médica urgente” a principios de esta semana