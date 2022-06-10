ADVISORY USA-GUNS/PROTESTS-WASHINGTON

Gun control advocates protest against gun violence in Washington
Start: 11 Jun 2022 14:00 GMT
End: 11 Jun 2022 15:00 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C. - March For Our Lives, a youth-led movement against gun violence formed after the Parkland school shooting, stages a protest in response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.
SCHEDULE:
1400 GMT -- Start of rally at Washington Monument. Then march to Capitol.
