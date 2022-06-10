ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ECONOMY -UNRESTRICTED SOURCE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
10 de Junio de 2022

Biden addresses inflation at the Port of Los Angeles

Start: 10 Jun 2022 18:00 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2022 18:45 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - President Biden delivers remarks on inflation and the actions the Administration has taken to lower prices and address supply chain challenges at the Port of Los Angeles.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: WHITEHOUSE.GOV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

