Viernes 10 de Junio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-CONGRESS

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 10

10 de Junio de 2022

Chef José Andrés witness at Ukraine humanitarian response hearing

Start: 10 Jun 2022 13:00 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2022 14:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. House of Representatives Oversight & Reform Commitee's National Security Subcommittee conducts hearing on U.S. and international humanitarian response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Celebrity chef and founder of World Central Kitchen José Andrés is among the witnesses.

WITNESSES:

Panel I

José Andrés

Founder and Chief Feeding Officer

World Central Kitchen

Panel II

Christopher Stokes

Emergency Coordinator for Ukraine

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders

Amanda Catanzano

Acting Vice President for Global Policy and Advocacy

International Rescue Committee

Pete Walsh

Country Director for Ukraine

Save the Children

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

