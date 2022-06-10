ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-CONGRESS

Chef José Andrés witness at Ukraine humanitarian response hearing
Start: 10 Jun 2022 13:00 GMT
End: 10 Jun 2022 14:00 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - U.S. House of Representatives Oversight & Reform Commitee's National Security Subcommittee conducts hearing on U.S. and international humanitarian response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Celebrity chef and founder of World Central Kitchen José Andrés is among the witnesses.
WITNESSES:
Panel I
José Andrés
Founder and Chief Feeding Officer
World Central Kitchen
Panel II
Christopher Stokes
Emergency Coordinator for Ukraine
Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders
Amanda Catanzano
Acting Vice President for Global Policy and Advocacy
International Rescue Committee
Pete Walsh
Country Director for Ukraine
Save the Children
