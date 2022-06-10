ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-MCDONALDS

'New McDonald's' opens in Moscow after U.S. company's Russia exit

MOSCOW - A tour, a news conference and an opening ceremony are held as the first branch of Russia's rebranded McDonald's restaurants opens on Moscow's Pushkin Square, where the U.S. burger chain first opened an outlet in January 1990. McDonald's left the Russian market and sold its business after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

0630GMT news conference and a tour around the first reopened restaurant

0800GMT people expected to start gethering outside the restaurant

0900GMT opening ceremony

