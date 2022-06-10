ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-MCDONALDS

'New McDonald's' opens in Moscow after U.S. company's Russia exit
Start: 12 Jun 2022 06:25 GMT
End: 12 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
MOSCOW - A tour, a news conference and an opening ceremony are held as the first branch of Russia's rebranded McDonald's restaurants opens on Moscow's Pushkin Square, where the U.S. burger chain first opened an outlet in January 1990. McDonald's left the Russian market and sold its business after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.
SCHEDULE:
0630GMT news conference and a tour around the first reopened restaurant
0800GMT people expected to start gethering outside the restaurant
0900GMT opening ceremony
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com