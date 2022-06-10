COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-MCDONALDS

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 10

10 de Junio de 2022

'New McDonald's' opens in Moscow after U.S. company's Russia exit

Start: 12 Jun 2022 06:25 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW - A tour, a news conference and an opening ceremony are held as the first branch of Russia's rebranded McDonald's restaurants opens on Moscow's Pushkin Square, where the U.S. burger chain first opened an outlet in January 1990. McDonald's left the Russian market and sold its business after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT news conference and a tour around the first reopened restaurant

0800GMT people expected to start gethering outside the restaurant

0900GMT opening ceremony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

