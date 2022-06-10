ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO

NATO's Stoltenberg to participate in Bucharest summit remotely
Start: 10 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 10 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
BUCHAREST - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to participate in a summit of presidents of central and eastern European EU and NATO members remotely. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is hosting the summit at Bucharest's Cotroceni Palace, his official residence.
SCHEDULE
1200GMT - Stoltenberg gives opening remarks at B-9 Summit (virtual)
