ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO

NATO's Stoltenberg to participate in Bucharest summit remotely

Start: 10 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

BUCHAREST - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to participate in a summit of presidents of central and eastern European EU and NATO members remotely. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is hosting the summit at Bucharest's Cotroceni Palace, his official residence.

==========

SCHEDULE

1200GMT - Stoltenberg gives opening remarks at B-9 Summit (virtual)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Romania

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com