ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/DEMOCRACY SUMMIT --UPDATED TIMING

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Navalny ally Leonid Volkov speak at Copenhagen Democracy Summit
Start: 10 Jun 2022 07:32 GMT
End: 10 Jun 2022 09:00 GMT
COPENHAGEN - Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Leonid Volkov, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, address a forum at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.
SCHEDULE:
0730GMT - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaking
0825-0840GMT Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on "Standing up to Putin's Authoritarianism - View from Free Belarus"
0840-0855GMT Leonid Volkov, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny on "Standing Up to Putin's Authoritarianism - Message from Free Russia"
