ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/DEMOCRACY SUMMIT --UPDATED TIMING

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Navalny ally Leonid Volkov speak at Copenhagen Democracy Summit

Start: 10 Jun 2022 07:32 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2022 09:00 GMT

COPENHAGEN - Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Leonid Volkov, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, address a forum at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaking

0825-0840GMT Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on "Standing up to Putin's Authoritarianism - View from Free Belarus"

0840-0855GMT Leonid Volkov, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny on "Standing Up to Putin's Authoritarianism - Message from Free Russia"

