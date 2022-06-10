ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/MACRON VOTING

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 10 de Junio de 2022
REUTERS

JUN 10

10 de Junio de 2022

Macron casts his ballot in French parliamentary elections

Start: 12 Jun 2022 09:45 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2022 10:15 GMT

LE TOUQUET PARIS PLAGE - French President Emmanuel Macron votes in first round of parliamentary elections.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT approx. - French President Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

