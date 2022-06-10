ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/LE PEN -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Far right's Le Pen, casts vote in French parliamentary elections.

Start: 12 Jun 2022 08:55 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

HENIN BEAUMONT - Far right French parliamentary candidate Marine Le Pen votes in first round of parliamentary elections

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT approx. - Far right's Marine Le Pen casts her ballot

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com