ADVISORY ASIA-SECURITY/

Day two of Shangri-la Dialogue Annual Regional Security Summit

Start: 12 Jun 2022 00:15 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

SINGAPORE - Day Two of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit in Singapore, a forum that has typically attracted top level military officials, diplomats and weapons makers from around the globe since its launch in 2002.

--

SCHEDULE:

0030-0035GMT - Opening of Day 2

--

0035-0130GMT - Speech by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe at fifth plenary session (China's Vision for Regional Order)

--

0130-0300GMT - Sixth plenary session (Common Challenges For Asia-Pacific and European Defence)

SPEAKERS:

Lee Jong-Sup, Minister of National Defense, Republic of Korea

Kajsa Ollongren, Minister of Defence, The Netherlands

Lord Sedwill, Former Cabinet Secretary and National Security Adviser, Cabinet Office, UK; Member of the Advisory Council, IISS

---

0330-0500GMT - Seventh plenary session (New Ideas for Securing Regional Stability)

SPEAKERS:

Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, Canada

Inia Batikoto Seruiratu, Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing, Fiji

Dr Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Defence, Singapore

Dr John Chipman, Director-General and Chief Executive, IISS

0500-0630GMT - Ministerial roundtable (closed to media)

