ADVISORY ASIA-SECURITY/

Day two of Shangri-la Dialogue Annual Regional Security Summit
Start: 12 Jun 2022 00:15 GMT
End: 12 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
SINGAPORE - Day Two of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit in Singapore, a forum that has typically attracted top level military officials, diplomats and weapons makers from around the globe since its launch in 2002.
SCHEDULE:
0030-0035GMT - Opening of Day 2
0035-0130GMT - Speech by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe at fifth plenary session (China's Vision for Regional Order)
0130-0300GMT - Sixth plenary session (Common Challenges For Asia-Pacific and European Defence)
SPEAKERS:
Lee Jong-Sup, Minister of National Defense, Republic of Korea
Kajsa Ollongren, Minister of Defence, The Netherlands
Lord Sedwill, Former Cabinet Secretary and National Security Adviser, Cabinet Office, UK; Member of the Advisory Council, IISS
0330-0500GMT - Seventh plenary session (New Ideas for Securing Regional Stability)
SPEAKERS:
Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, Canada
Inia Batikoto Seruiratu, Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing, Fiji
Dr Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Defence, Singapore
Dr John Chipman, Director-General and Chief Executive, IISS
0500-0630GMT - Ministerial roundtable (closed to media)
