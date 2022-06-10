COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 10 de Junio de 2022
ADVISORY ASIA-SECURITY/ -- INTERRUPTIBLE --

REUTERS

JUN 10

10 de Junio de 2022

Shangri-la Dialogue Annual Regional Security Summit

Start: 11 Jun 2022 00:20 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2022 10:35 GMT

SINGAPORE - First day of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit in Singapore, a forum that has typically attracted top level military officials, diplomats and weapons makers from around the globe since its launch in 2002.

SCHEDULE:

0030-0030GMT - Opening of the summit

0035-0130GMT - Speech by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at first plenary session (Next Steps for the United States' Indo-Pacific strategy)

0130-0300GMT - Second plenary session (Managing Geopolitical Competition in a Multipolar Region)

SPEAKERS:

General (Retd) Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Defense, Indonesia

Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armed Forces, France

Kishi Nobuo, Minister of Defense, Japan

0330-0500GMT - Third plenary session (Developing New Forms of Security Cooperation)

Speakers:

Dato' Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Senior Minister of Defence, Malaysia

Richard Marles, Deputy Prime Minister; Minister for Defence, Australia

Dr Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister; Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Qatar

0500-0645GMT - Ministerial roundtable (Closed to media) -- LIVE EVENT WILL GO TO SLATE

0645-0800GMT - Fourth plenary session (Military Modernisation and New Defence Capabilities)

Speakers:

Delfin Lorenzana, Secretary of National Defense, Philippines

General Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister; Minister for National Defense, Cambodia

General Phan Văn Giang, Minister of National Defence, Vietnam

0800-0830GMT - Special address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

FOLLOWING THE PLENARY SESSIONS AND ZELENSKIY'S ADDRESS THERE WILL BE THREE SIMULTANEOUS SPECIAL PANEL SESSIONS -

Session 1: Climate Security and Green Defence (DETAILS BELOW) WILL RUN HERE

PLEASE SEE SEPARATE LIVE EVENTS FOR :

Session 2: Myanmar: Finding A Way Forward

&

Session 3: Maritime Security: From Codes of Conduct to Crisis Communication

0900-1030GMT

Session 1: Climate Security and Green Defence

Speakers: Dr Lynn Kuok, Shangri-La Dialogue Senior Fellow for Asia-Pacific Security, IISS-Asia

Mariya Ahmed Didi, Minister of Defence, Maldives

Peeni Henare, Minister of Defence, New Zealand

Dr Tobias Lindner, Minister of State, Federal Foreign Office, Germany

Admiral Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy, UK

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: IISS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Singapore

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL SPEECHES, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

