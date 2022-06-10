ADVISORY ASIA-SECURITY/ -- INTERRUPTIBLE

Shangri-la Dialogue Annual Regional Security Summit
Start: 11 Jun 2022 00:20 GMT
End: 11 Jun 2022 10:35 GMT
SINGAPORE - First day of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit in Singapore, a forum that has typically attracted top level military officials, diplomats and weapons makers from around the globe since its launch in 2002.
SCHEDULE:
0030-0030GMT - Opening of the summit
0035-0130GMT - Speech by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at first plenary session (Next Steps for the United States' Indo-Pacific strategy)
0130-0300GMT - Second plenary session (Managing Geopolitical Competition in a Multipolar Region)
SPEAKERS:
General (Retd) Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Defense, Indonesia
Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armed Forces, France
Kishi Nobuo, Minister of Defense, Japan
0330-0500GMT - Third plenary session (Developing New Forms of Security Cooperation)
Speakers:
Dato' Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Senior Minister of Defence, Malaysia
Richard Marles, Deputy Prime Minister; Minister for Defence, Australia
Dr Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister; Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Qatar
0500-0645GMT - Ministerial roundtable (Closed to media) -- LIVE EVENT WILL GO TO SLATE
0645-0800GMT - Fourth plenary session (Military Modernisation and New Defence Capabilities)
Speakers:
Delfin Lorenzana, Secretary of National Defense, Philippines
General Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister; Minister for National Defense, Cambodia
General Phan Văn Giang, Minister of National Defence, Vietnam
0800-0830GMT - Special address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
FOLLOWING THE PLENARY SESSIONS AND ZELENSKIY'S ADDRESS THERE WILL BE THREE SIMULTANEOUS SPECIAL PANEL SESSIONS -
Session 1: Climate Security and Green Defence (DETAILS BELOW) WILL RUN HERE
0900-1030GMT
Session 1: Climate Security and Green Defence
Speakers: Dr Lynn Kuok, Shangri-La Dialogue Senior Fellow for Asia-Pacific Security, IISS-Asia
Mariya Ahmed Didi, Minister of Defence, Maldives
Peeni Henare, Minister of Defence, New Zealand
Dr Tobias Lindner, Minister of State, Federal Foreign Office, Germany
Admiral Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy, UK
