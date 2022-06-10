COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 10 de Junio de 2022
ADVISORY AMERICAS-SUMMIT/ -UPDATED SCHEDULE DETAILS-

REUTERS

JUN 10

10 de Junio de 2022

Biden, Summit of the Americas leaders gather for last day

Start: 10 Jun 2022 16:00 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2022 17:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE, EXPECTED SCHEDULE AS FOLLOWS:

1545GMT APPROX - Arrivals

1615GMT - 2nd plenary session (video access TBC)

1700GMT - Leaders' roundtables (1 & 2) with Civil Society members, Private Sector, and Youth Representatives (Pooled spray on merit)

1830GMT - Leaders' Roundtables (3 & 4) with Civil Society members, Private Sector, and Youth Representatives (Pooled spray on merit)

2005GMT - President Biden joins heads of delegation to adopt a migration declaration

2030GMT - President Biden takes family photo with heads of delegation (also as a separate live offer)

2045GMT - President Biden hosts a leaders retreat and working luncheon with heads of state and government (Pooled spray at top)

2230GMT - 3rd plenary session (video access TBC)

0000GMT - Concluding Press Conference with U.S. Sec State Blinken (separate live offer)

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: ALL THE ABOVE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE BY THE ORGANIZERS.

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: ALL THE BIDEN EVENTS LISTED ABOVE ARE EXPECTED SOURCED BY HOST BROADCASTER. SHOULD THE HOST BROADCASTER NOT OFFER A BIDEN EVENT, WE WOULD OFFER U.S. NETWORK POOL COVERAGE WITH THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS: No use USA. No use New Zealand / OR WHITEHOUSE.GOV (Access all) IF AVAILABLE. PLEASE MONITOR OF UPDATES.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - Summit of the Americas leaders meet for second plenary session.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

