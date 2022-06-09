ADVISORY RUSSIA-PUTIN/BUSINESS ++TAPE PLAYBACK++

Putin meets young entrepreneurs ahead of St. Petersburg forum
Start: 09 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 09 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
MOSCOW - ++TAPE PLAYBACK ++ President Vladimir Putin meets young Russian entrepreneurs ahead of the International Economic Forum which opens in St. Petersburg on June 15th.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: RUSSIAN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/RUSSIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com