ADVISORY RUSSIA-PUTIN/ ++TAPE PLAYBACK++

Putin visits exhibit dedicated to tsar Peter the Great
Start: 09 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 09 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin visits an exhibition in Moscow dedicated to marking the 350th anniversary of the birth of Russian tsar - and first emperor of Russia - Peter the Great.
APPROXIMATE TIME ONLY -- TAPE PLAYBACK
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: RUSSIAN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/RUSSIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com