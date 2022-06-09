ADVISORY RUSSIA-PUTIN/ ++TAPE PLAYBACK++

Putin visits exhibit dedicated to tsar Peter the Great

Start: 09 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 09 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin visits an exhibition in Moscow dedicated to marking the 350th anniversary of the birth of Russian tsar - and first emperor of Russia - Peter the Great.

APPROXIMATE TIME ONLY -- TAPE PLAYBACK

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com