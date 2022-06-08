ADVISORY USA-GUNS/CONGRESS

Parents of gun violence victims testify before House panel
Start: 08 Jun 2022 14:27 GMT
End: 08 Jun 2022 15:27 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Parents of victims of the mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas testify before the House Oversight and Reform committee on the need to address gun violence in the United States. The witness list includes a fourth-grade student at Robb Elementary School and a pediatrician who treated the Texas school shooting victims.
++SCHEDULE:
1400GMT
++WITNESSES:
Panel I
Zeneta Everhart
Mother of Zaire Goodman
Buffalo, New York
--
Roy Guerrero, M.D.
Pediatrician
Uvalde, Texas
--
Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio
Parents of Lexi Rubio
Uvalde, Texas
--
Miah Cerrillo
Fourth-Grade Student at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde, Texas
--
PANEL II
Greg Jackson, Jr.
Executive Director
Community Justice Action Fund
--
Joseph Gramaglia
Police Commissioner
Buffalo, New York
--
Becky Pringle
President
National Education Association
--
Nick Suplina
Senior Vice President for Law & Policy
Everytown for Gun Safety
