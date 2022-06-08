ADVISORY USA-GUNS/CONGRESS

Parents of gun violence victims testify before House panel

Start: 08 Jun 2022 14:27 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2022 15:27 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Parents of victims of the mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas testify before the House Oversight and Reform committee on the need to address gun violence in the United States. The witness list includes a fourth-grade student at Robb Elementary School and a pediatrician who treated the Texas school shooting victims.

++SCHEDULE:

1400GMT

++WITNESSES:

Panel I

Zeneta Everhart

Mother of Zaire Goodman

Buffalo, New York

--

Roy Guerrero, M.D.

Pediatrician

Uvalde, Texas

--

Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio

Parents of Lexi Rubio

Uvalde, Texas

--

Miah Cerrillo

Fourth-Grade Student at Robb Elementary School

Uvalde, Texas

--

PANEL II

Greg Jackson, Jr.

Executive Director

Community Justice Action Fund

--

Joseph Gramaglia

Police Commissioner

Buffalo, New York

--

Becky Pringle

President

National Education Association

--

Nick Suplina

Senior Vice President for Law & Policy

Everytown for Gun Safety

