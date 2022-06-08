ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/CALIFORNIA-ARRIVAL

Biden arrives in Los Angeles ahead of Summit of the Americas

Start: 08 Jun 2022 20:30 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2022 21:30 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - President Biden arrives in Los Angeles ahead of the Summit of the Americas.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com