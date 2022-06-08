ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
8 de Junio de 2022

Von der Leyen, Michel debate Ukraine in EU Parliament

Start: 08 Jun 2022 08:06 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2022 09:00 GMT

STRASBOURG - European lawmakers debate the conclusions of the most recent EU leaders' summit imposing more sanctions on Russia with the leaders of the EU Council Charles Michel and Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH, FRENCH, GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

