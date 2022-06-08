COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 8 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-CRASH/

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 08

8 de Junio de 2022

One person dead after vehicle drove into crowd in Berlin

Start: 08 Jun 2022 09:24 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

BERLIN: One person dead after vehicle drove into crowd in Berlin. A vehicle drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin, injuring at least 30 people on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the German capital's fire brigade said.

1000GMT - Police statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Zurdo Ramírez mandó una advertencia al Canelo Álvarez tras retar a Bivol

Zurdo Ramírez mandó una advertencia al Canelo Álvarez tras retar a Bivol

“No tienen para pagarme”: presidente de Grupo Pachuca negó la venta de Pocho Guzmán a Chivas

Espeluznante accidente en el MotoGP: cayó, golpeó su cabeza contra un neumático y salvó su vida de milagro

“No evoluciona”: David Faitelson arremetió contra José Ramón Fernández

Qué relación tiene Julio González con Jorge Campos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Quién es Cazzu, la exitosa rapera argentina que fue captada de la mano con Christian Nodal

Quién es Cazzu, la exitosa rapera argentina que fue captada de la mano con Christian Nodal

Pati Chapoy se enfrentó a Arturo López Gavito al criticar a La academia: “Ya están inventando”

Keanu Reeves: el hombre que aprendió que las tragedias se atraviesan, pero nunca se superan

El cantante que se hacía pasar por hijo de Rigo Tovar dio negativo en la prueba de genética

Karla Díaz llegará con su Pinky Promise a Los Angeles: “Sonaba como una locura”

TENDENCIAS

De las Azores al Gran Cañón: los 15 lugares más lindos del mundo, según Condé Nast Traveler

De las Azores al Gran Cañón: los 15 lugares más lindos del mundo, según Condé Nast Traveler

Los seis consejos imperdibles de los chefs para empezar a comer sano y barato

Tumores cerebrales: síntomas, diagnóstico y tratamiento de una enfermedad que afecta a unas 300 mil personas al año en el mundo

Día Mundial de los Océanos: por qué la contaminación marítima pone en peligro a la salud humana

Programar sin saber códigos, una tendencia

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Incendio arrasó con hoteles nudistas de Zipolite

Incendio arrasó con hoteles nudistas de Zipolite

María del Carmen Alva es denunciada constitucionalmente por Guillermo Bermejo tras difusión de audios

Atropello múltiple cerca de una iglesia en Berlín: al menos un muerto y ocho heridos

“Pretexto endeble e inservible.”: Riva Palacio arremetió contra AMLO por ausencia en Cumbre de las Américas

“Voy a hacer una balacera”: reportaron amenaza de ataque en escuela de Quintana Roo