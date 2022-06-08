ADVISORY GERMANY-CRASH/

One person dead after vehicle drove into crowd in Berlin

Start: 08 Jun 2022 09:24 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

BERLIN: One person dead after vehicle drove into crowd in Berlin. A vehicle drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin, injuring at least 30 people on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the German capital's fire brigade said.

