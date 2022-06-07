COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 7 de Junio de 2022
ADVISORY USA-SUMMIT/AMERICAS-BLINKEN

REUTERS

JUN 07

7 de Junio de 2022

Blinken attends Media Summit on Journalistic Freedom

Start: 08 Jun 2022 00:30 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Secretary of State Blinken delivers remarks and participates in a panel discussion at the Media Summit of the Americas Session, “A Commitment to Journalistic Freedom."

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: STATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

