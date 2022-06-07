ADVISORY -- FLASH 3205-BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON CABINET

UK PM Johnson tells cabinet to drive supply-side reform

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet on Tuesday that they must drive supply side reform to lower costs for consumers and government, thanking his senior ministers for their support after he won a confidence vote.

