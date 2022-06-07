COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 7 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY -- FLASH 3205-BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON CABINET--

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 07

7 de Junio de 2022

UK PM Johnson tells cabinet to drive supply-side reform

Start: 07 Jun 2022 09:36 GMT

End: 07 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet on Tuesday that they must drive supply side reform to lower costs for consumers and government, thanking his senior ministers for their support after he won a confidence vote.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK

DIGITAL: None

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El llamativo diálogo de Marcelo Gallardo con la platea de Defensa y Justicia antes de la pelea con Beccacece

El llamativo diálogo de Marcelo Gallardo con la platea de Defensa y Justicia antes de la pelea con Beccacece

Cómo Faitelson transformó su imagen antiamericanista

“Me lastimó la quijada”: cómo fue el combate del Travieso Arce vs “Terrible” Morales

Di María explicó por qué cree que Messi no va a cumplir su sueño de jugar en el fútbol argentino

¿River Plate rompe el mercado de pases? Inició gestiones para incorporar a Luis Suárez

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Liam Neeson cumple 70, en una vida marcada por la tragedia: de la violencia en su infancia a la muerte de su esposa

Liam Neeson cumple 70, en una vida marcada por la tragedia: de la violencia en su infancia a la muerte de su esposa

Tras pleito con Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Michelle Rubalcava se integró a la competencia de “De primera mano”

Christian Nodal se dijo víctima de una campaña negra y envió un mensaje a Belinda: “Hay almas buenas y malas”

Flor Amargo se manifiestó tras las amenazas que han sufrido los artistas callejeros en la alcaldía Coyoacán

María Inés Guerra será compañera de Gustavo Adolfo Infante en De Primera Mano

TENDENCIAS

Qué descubrió un nuevo estudio sobre la protección de las vacunas en pacientes en hemodiálisis

Qué descubrió un nuevo estudio sobre la protección de las vacunas en pacientes en hemodiálisis

Noctámbulos o madrugadores: cuáles se desempeñan mejor en los equipos de trabajo

La altura de una persona, ¿afecta el riesgo de múltiples enfermedades?

Por qué la contaminación del aire aumenta el riesgo de padecer COVID-19 grave

Así será el nuevo diseño eléctrico del icónico auto de la película “Volver al futuro”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Últimos bastiones del PRI: cuál es el panorama delictivo en Coahuila y el Edomex

Últimos bastiones del PRI: cuál es el panorama delictivo en Coahuila y el Edomex

Titanes volvió a ser campeón de la Liga Profesional de Baloncesto

Quiénes son los 2 ex funcionarios del PRI detenidos y vinculados al feminicidio de Cecilia Monzón

Paso a paso: cómo ocurrió el feminicidio de Cecilia Monzón, de acuerdo con la Fiscalía

Rusia mantiene secuestrados a 2.500 soldados ucranianos capturados en la acería de Azovstal en Mariúpol