COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 6 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY INDONESIA-AUSTRALIA/NEWSER

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 06

6 de Junio de 2022

Widodo and Albanese hold joint news conference

Start: 06 Jun 2022 05:04 GMT

End: 06 Jun 2022 05:17 GMT

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE CONTAINS ON- AND OFF-CAMERA COMMENTARY FROM SOURCE

BOGOR, INDONESIA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hold news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: INDONESIAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / BAHASA INDONESIA / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El largo viaje de Tomi: el especial regalo de Messi tras el 5-0 a Estonia para un fanático que lo siguió por París, Londres y Pamplona

El largo viaje de Tomi: el especial regalo de Messi tras el 5-0 a Estonia para un fanático que lo siguió por París, Londres y Pamplona

Qué dijo Marcelo Gallardo de su cruce con Sebastián Beccacece en el empate entre River Plate y Defensa y Justicia

Helmut Marko rechazó división dentro de Red Bull por Checo Pérez y Max Verstappen

“¡¿Está loco este?!”, “¡Quién sos, a quién te comiste?!”: el áspero cruce entre Sebastián Beccacece y Marcelo Gallardo en Defensa y Justicia-River Plate

México vs Ecuador: entre grito homofóbico y faltas, el Tri empató sin goles

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Ya se murió y nadie le ha avisado”: el pleito entre El escorpión dorado y Pedro Sola no es algo nuevo

“Ya se murió y nadie le ha avisado”: el pleito entre El escorpión dorado y Pedro Sola no es algo nuevo

No sólo Christian Nodal ni Residente: la “tiradera” de Lyn May a J Balvin por misógino

Alerta spoiler: cuáles son las teorías ocultas de Stranger Things que circulan en redes sociales

Lucha Villa reapareció: así luce hoy la estrella que se retiró hace 25 años por una mala liposucción

Qué fue de Kelly McGillis, la protagonista de Top Gun, y por qué no apareció en Maverick

TENDENCIAS

¿Qué es la memoria emocional?

¿Qué es la memoria emocional?

Cuál es el mejor momento del día para hacer ejercicio, según la ciencia

La dieta mediterránea ayudaría a los hombres jóvenes a vencer la depresión

Las personas con alergia alimentaria tienen un 50 % menos de riesgo de contraer COVID, según un estudio

Waze: 6 trucos para sacarle máximo provecho a la app

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Ven pasar a Martín Vizcarra y le gritan ‘caramelo de chocolate’

Ven pasar a Martín Vizcarra y le gritan ‘caramelo de chocolate’

Misiles rusos impactaron en Kiev, mientras Putin amenazó con atacar nuevos objetivos si Occidente envía armas a Ucrania

“Ya se murió y nadie le ha avisado”: el pleito entre El escorpión dorado y Pedro Sola no es algo nuevo

Revelan que encargado de compras de fertilizantes del Midagri no cuenta con experiencia y es cercano a Cerrón

FGE impuso prisión preventiva para César Duarte por presunto peculado y asociación delictuosa