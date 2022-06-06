ADVISORY INDONESIA-AUSTRALIA/NEWSER

Widodo and Albanese hold joint news conference

Start: 06 Jun 2022 05:04 GMT

End: 06 Jun 2022 05:17 GMT

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE CONTAINS ON- AND OFF-CAMERA COMMENTARY FROM SOURCE

BOGOR, INDONESIA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hold news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: INDONESIAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / BAHASA INDONESIA / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com