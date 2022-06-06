COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 6 de Junio de 2022
ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/SUNAK

REUTERS

JUN 06

6 de Junio de 2022

Britain's Sunak faces committee hearing on the cost of living

Start: 06 Jun 2022 12:30 GMT

End: 06 Jun 2022 13:30 GMT

LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak faces a parliamentary committee hearing on the cost of living.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU)

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU)

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

