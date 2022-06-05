COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 5 de Junio de 2022
ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE-PALACE

REUTERS

JUN 05

5 de Junio de 2022

View of Buckingham Palace on the day of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Start: 05 Jun 2022 07:11 GMT

End: 05 Jun 2022 18:00 GMT

LONDON - View of Buckingham Palace on the day of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on the fourth day of celebrations marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None/ Music must be cleared for use by client. Check with the applicable collecting society or rights holders regarding clearance of any sound recordings or performances.

DIGITAL: None/ Music must be cleared for use by client. Check with the applicable collecting society or rights holders regarding clearance of any sound recordings or performances.

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

