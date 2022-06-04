ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-SHENZHOU

China's Shenzhou-14 takes off from Jiuquan
Start: 04 Jun 2022 23:59 GMT
End: 05 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
JIUQUAN, CHINA – China is expected to launch a spacecraft carrying three astronauts on a scheduled flight to the core module of the unfinished Chinese space station where they will work and live for six months. The Shenzhou-14 will be the third of four crewed missions - and the the seventh of a total of 11 missions - needed to complete the space station by the end of the year.
