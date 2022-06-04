COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-SHENZHOU

REUTERS

JUN 04

4 de Junio de 2022

China's Shenzhou-14 takes off from Jiuquan

Start: 04 Jun 2022 23:59 GMT

End: 05 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

JIUQUAN, CHINA – China is expected to launch a spacecraft carrying three astronauts on a scheduled flight to the core module of the unfinished Chinese space station where they will work and live for six months. The Shenzhou-14 will be the third of four crewed missions - and the the seventh of a total of 11 missions - needed to complete the space station by the end of the year.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

