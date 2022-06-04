ADVISORY --FLASH-- UKRAINE-CRISIS/US AMBASSADOR

U.S. ambassador to Ukraine visits Borodianka
Start: 04 Jun 2022 12:47 GMT
End: 04 Jun 2022 13:03 GMT
Borodianka, UKRAINE - U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova visit the town of Borodianka, as U.S. pledges help in investigating war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops.
