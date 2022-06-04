COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 4 de Junio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-- UKRAINE-CRISIS/US AMBASSADOR

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 04

4 de Junio de 2022

U.S. ambassador to Ukraine visits Borodianka

Start: 04 Jun 2022 12:47 GMT

End: 04 Jun 2022 13:03 GMT

Borodianka, UKRAINE - U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova visit the town of Borodianka, as U.S. pledges help in investigating war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras una maratónica final, el argentino Gustavo Fernández perdió la definición de Roland Garros

Tras una maratónica final, el argentino Gustavo Fernández perdió la definición de Roland Garros

Sabatini y Dulko ganaron el primer set ante las italianas Pennetta y Schiavone en la final del torneo de leyendas de Roland Garros

Solana Sierra perdió en la final junior de Roland Garros ante la checa Havlickova: la emoción de la tenista argentina

El momento divertido de Sabatini en la cena de las leyendas en Roland Garros: cantó un tema de los Rolling Stones con la banda de John McEnroe

“La mala noticia es que estoy lesionado y necesito cirugía”: CM Punk anunció su retiro temporal del ring

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué compararon a Shakira con Lady Di, previo a confirmar su separación con Piqué

Por qué compararon a Shakira con Lady Di, previo a confirmar su separación con Piqué

Todos los escándalos y rumores que rodean la separación de Shakira y Gerard Piqué

LANY llega a Latinoamérica con su tour mundial nominado a mejor gira pop

Ernesto Laguardia sufrió grave accidente que lo dejó con tres fracturas

Shakira y Gerard Piqué confirmaron su separación

TENDENCIAS

La fortaleza mental del corredor también se puede entrenar: las claves para lograrlo

La fortaleza mental del corredor también se puede entrenar: las claves para lograrlo

Llega el Food Fest, el festival dedicado a las nuevas tendencias gastronómicas

Las 7 formas de amar: cuáles son enfermizas y cuáles un amor pleno

Viruela del mono: el Ministerio de Salud convocó a las carteras sanitarias de los países del Mercosur

Extra Terrestrial Vehicle: cómo es el auto que parece una nave espacial

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Yma Sumac, la descendiente de Atahualpa que hipnotizó Hollywood con su poderosa voz

Yma Sumac, la descendiente de Atahualpa que hipnotizó Hollywood con su poderosa voz

Santo Domingo: la predicción del clima para este 4 de junio

Por qué compararon a Shakira con Lady Di, previo a confirmar su separación con Piqué

Vladimir Putin envió otro barco al puerto ucraniano de Mariupol para saquear más acero del país

Gobierno anuncia entrega de nuevo bono alimentario para peruanos con menores ingresos