ADVISORY --PLAYOUT-- UKRAINE-CRISIS/PUTIN-AFRICANUNION

Putin meets AU chair, Senegal President Macky Sall in Sochi
Start: 03 Jun 2022 10:59 GMT
End: 03 Jun 2022 11:11 GMT
SOCHI, RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Sengalese President and African Union (AU) chairperson Macky Sall in the southern Russian city of Sochi. Macky will be accompanied by chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat. Outwatching for comments on Ukraine, global food crisis.
