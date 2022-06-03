COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Junio de 2022
ADVISORY --PLAYOUT-- UKRAINE-CRISIS/PUTIN-AFRICANUNION

REUTERS

JUN 03

3 de Junio de 2022

Putin meets AU chair, Senegal President Macky Sall in Sochi

Start: 03 Jun 2022 10:59 GMT

End: 03 Jun 2022 11:11 GMT

SOCHI, RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Sengalese President and African Union (AU) chairperson Macky Sall in the southern Russian city of Sochi. Macky will be accompanied by chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat. Outwatching for comments on Ukraine, global food crisis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

