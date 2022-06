Huge blaze breaks out in business centre in Moscow

Start: 03 Jun 2022 08:26 GMT

End: 03 Jun 2022 08:28 GMT

Huge blaze breaks out in business centre in Moscow

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com